Kangana Ranaut is among the most influential Bollywood stars who never hesitate to speak their hearts out. The Queen star often finds herself in the middle of controversies owing to her comments. While she recently criticised filmmaker Karan Johar and claimed that he banned Priyanka Chopra, she was not asked to speak up about her statement when she met the paparazzi. Kangana being Kangana, she took a dig at the shutterbugs for the same.

Priyanka recently opened up about Bollywood politics being the reason why she moved to Hollywood. Kangana spoke up in support of her Fashion co-star and claimed Johar banned him. The Manikarnika actress was recently spotted at the airport where she teased the paparazzi for not asking her questions about her comment.

In the clip, Kangana could be seen donning an ethnic ensemble, which includes an ivory anarkali suit with intricate threadwork. She left her locks open and ditched makeup. As the paparazzi asked her to pose for pictures, she told them, “Waise kaafi chalak ho aap log, haan! Agar film mafia ki koi controversy ho toh question nahi puchoge haan (You guys are very smart. If there is a controversy about the film mafia, you don’t ask any questions).”

Kangana continued to tease the media personnel and said, “Agar meri koi controversy ho toh aise chillate hai, jaise pata nahi. Tum log question kyu nahi puchte? (And if there is a controversy around me, then the way you all shout! Why don’t you ask questions?)” Watch the video here.

A post shared by Koimoi.com

Following Kangana Ranaut’s conversation with the paparazzi, her fans could not help but praise her. A fan wrote, “Kuch bhi kaho dare rakthi hai kangana sherani hai,” while another penned, “Yaar ye kitni awesome hai.”

A third IG user wrote, “Love her she ain’t Bragging like others.”

A fourth one wrote, “She is awesome.”

