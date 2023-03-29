Priyanka Chopra is a force to reckon with and has proved her mettle in the field of acting over the course of her career. Although she does less of Bollywood films, the actress always extended her support for Indian films like for example SS Rajamouli’s RRR. But the actress made a blunder by calling it a Tamil film while correcting the interviewer, who called it a Bollywood movie, in her recent interview. The netizens were quick to react to that.

For the unversed, Priyanka attended the film’s screening in the US and took to her social media to wish the team good luck. She reportedly hosted her Zanjeer co-star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at her LA residence before the Academy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she spoke about several things and to be honest dropped a few truth bombs. There the host compared Bollywood to 50s Hollywood. While speaking about that, she said, “I don’t think you are far from it. I think that was what it was… big studios, five actors… big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it’s streaming. It has given access to so many people who are making content. Bollywood has evolved in such an incredible way. You have the mainstream big action and the love story and the dancing…,” when she got interrupted by Dax saying “RRR…”

Priyanka Chopra promptly tried correcting him by herself making another mistake by calling RRR a ‘Tamil film’. She said, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way.” She continued and made the same mistake, “It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.” Netizens were quick to react to that, one of them tweeted, “Telugu movie hai budhbak.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Pointing out a mistake with a mistake.”

Another commented, “Now I think @ssrajamouli sir will get more upset.”

“Mujhe kisi ne btaya tha k wo telugu movie hai. Bt kya frk pdta hai movie boht achi this,” reacted another user.

Another commented, “Yeah tamil movie got an Oscar thanks PC,” a user reacted in a sarcastic way.

“She still lives in madarasi period!!!” reads another comment.

