RRR created history on the international ground, and where it’s a proud moment for every Indian, but at the same time, it feels the two friends who started this journey together – Ram Charan and Jr NTR are growing apart from each other. On March 27, 2023, Ram hosted a lavish grand party on his 38th birthday, and every A-lister from the Telugu industry was present, except NTR.

NTR’s absence from Ram’s birthday bash indicated that their tiff is severe and their friendship is no longer as strong as it seemed it was. Now, an insider has revealed what might have gone wrong for the two friends. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ram Charan and Jr NTR who’s chemistry and friendship was so convincing in the movie RRR, apparently lost their magic during the US promotions and grew millions apart from each other. As quoted in ETimes, a close source from Hyderabad shared what might have gone wrong. The insider revealed, “The rift between the two is serious. The RRR experience, especially the film’s promotion in the US leading up to the Oscars, drove NTR and Ram Charan apart.”

The source further added, “Jr NTR felt Ram Charan was hogging all the limelight…and he was not wrong. Anyway, NTR’s absence from Ram Charan’s birthday bash is a clear indication that the hurt is deep and will take a long time to heal.”

Well, this is not the first time that we have seen two friends growing apart from each other. But on the other note, there has been no confirmation of their rift from either Ram Charan or Jr NTR. It can also be just speculation. To know for sure, we have to wait it out and see how this unfurls.

For the unversed, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starring RRR’s song Naatu Naatu received Oscars for the Best Original Music.

What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments below,

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South news and updates!

Must Read: Ram Charan Denies Reports Claiming He Refused Performing ‘Naatu Naatu’ At The Oscars: “I Was 100% Ready To Get The Call, But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News