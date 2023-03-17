SS Rajamouli’s RRR – starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, has received loads of love from across the globe and recently even won an Oscar for their track ‘Naatu Naatu.’ Recently, Charan got candid about the film and its win, as well as him not performing the song on the international award stage.

Given the buzz that the track created, especially following its nomination in the Best Original Song category, fans hoped that Ram and Trak would recreate the magic of their blockbuster song on the 95th Academy Awards stage. Alas, they didn’t, and fans were left disappointed.

While Oscars producers Raj Kapoor recently claimed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR turned down their offer to perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Oscars owing to a lack of rehearsals, Charan has now decided to set the records straight. Read on to know what he said at the India Today Conclave.

While speaking at the conclave, Ram Charan denied the reports claiming he refused to perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars 2023. The RRR actor said, “I was ready. I was 100 percent ready to get that call. But I don’t know what went wrong… The trope did a better job than us. We have done that for so many interviews. It is now time for us to relax.”

Speaking about not roping in Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the performance, Oscars’ Raj Kapoor said in The Academy interview, “Originally, the two leads were going to be the stars of the number alongside the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The show was very instrumental in helping secure working visas for their team to be able to come to the US to be a part of the performance.”

He added, “In late February, we were informed that Ram Charan and NT. Rama Rao Jr. would be attending the Oscars, but they did not feel comfortable performing the live number on stage. The change was brought on because of their other professional commitments and the limited amount of time to rehearse.”

