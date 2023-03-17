Sonu Sood is a super versatile actor. He’s proved his acting chops in Bollywood with movies like Dabangg, Happy New Year, along with renowned regional works like Devi, and Kurukshetra amongst others. While Bollywood is often spoken about, do you know what the culture on South sets is like? The cast and crew members are used to taking proper naps during lunch breaks! Scroll below for details.

It is very well known that South stars are very disciplined. They arrive on sets ahead of time and ensure that they equally value others’ hard work. But as much as they enjoy working, the trend there is also to take care of one’s physical needs which include a power nap during lunch break.

Sonu Sood revealed to ANI, “I used to be very shocked. There is a one-hour lunch break. In that, they used to eat in 20-25 minutes and then everyone would find a corner and sleep. I was shooting in Madurai and I was sitting on a chair, I looked up and saw everyone was taking a nap. I asked a guy why is everyone sleeping so he told me that we feel fresh after taking a nap. That’s the culture there.”

Sonu Sood even spoke about the well-planned schedules as he added, “The day we would start shooting, we would know the release date of the film. Your dates would be locked. You know what time you have to show up and what time you will get off. Maybe I was very lucky to work with filmmakers who were very organized.”

What’s also interesting is the concept of ‘sunrise call sheet’ in the South. Sonu reveals that the teams prefer taking the first shot as soon as the sun rises!

