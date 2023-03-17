Malaika Arora was heading home from the airport yesterday when she was mobbed by a bunch of fans. The actress politely agreed to give pictures to most of them but got pretty annoyed when a few of them tried to get too close. Netizens aren’t very happy with her behaviour and are sharing their opinions on social media. Scroll below for all the details!

In the clips going viral on the internet, Malaika could be seen dressed in casual wear. She chose a black crop top and paired it with low-wait blue straight denim. A black leather jacket and Chelsea boots completed her look.

Malaika Arora kept it simple yet chic with her hair pulled together in a low bun. She partially hid her face with huge sunglasses. In one of the sequences, a couple of men came close to her and began clicking selfies. One of them seemed to have crossed his boundary and Malla annoyingly gave him a glare and said “Araam se”.

In another part of the clip saw a woman getting close to Malaika Arora for a picture and she gave her a glare to maintain distance as well. Netizens were quite unhappy with the response and began trolling the actress in the comments section.

A user wrote, “Aise logo k paas bhi kyu jana jiss fans ki value na ho”

Another commented, “They treat public like untouchables”

“Humari waja se bane h yeh star. aagr yahi harkat karni hai to bata do hum apki movie songs sab se dur rahenge fir batana famous kese hote hai. isse aache to south ke actors actress hai yeh Bollywood ko sirf south ki movies copy krna, nasha, drugs, NCB ke chakkar katna , bus yahi itna hi aata hai,” a user wrote.

Another reacted, “Arrogant….ye itni badi actor bhi nahi….aur attitude bhut h”

On the professional front, Malaika Arora was last seen in her reality web series, Moving In With Malaika.

