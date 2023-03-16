As the makers are all set to release ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ for their audiences tomorrow, they bring in yet another surprise for all the moviegoers. To celebrate the love for Indian Cinema, Producer Anand Pandit has slashed ticket prices for period action drama to flat ₹150, an offer valid only for tomorrow.

The slashed ticket pricing applies only to the Hindi language across all theatres in India. The coming week gets even more exciting as the moviegoers can buy the ticket for a flat ₹120 from 20th to 23rd March (Monday to Thursday). Looks like it will be Underworld Ka Kabzaa fever all over India in the coming weeks.

The film stars Upendra, Shriya Saran, Kichcha Sudeep, and Shivarajkumar in pivotal roles and will hit the big screens on the 17th of March, 2023 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Underworld Ka Kabzaa is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.

