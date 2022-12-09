Malaika Arora is often in the headlines owing to her love life. For past few years, the actress has been topping the news for dating Arjun Kapoor. After keeping it under wraps for years, the lovebirds came out in the open and made their relationship Insta official on the actress’ birthday. Since then, they have been taking the web by storm with their lovey-dovey photos which at times doesn’t go well with a section of media.

Time and again we have seen the actress being subjected to trolling and criticism for dating a man, who’s younger than her. Their age gap has often been the hot topic of discussion for many people.

Malaika Arora is currently making headlines for her recently release OTT show Moving In With Malaika. In the web series, the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been spilling some interesting beans on her personal life. In the 4th episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malla is seen donning a comedian’s hat and trying her hands at stand-up comedy.

While the episode has been grabbing everyone’s attention for the right reason, she’s seen hitting back at the trolls in the sassiest way. In the recent episode, the actress touched upon the topic of her being targeting her for dating Arjun Kapoor and their age gap. She’s heard saying in the episode, “And unfortunately not only am I old, I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? Just a PSA for everyone, I am not ruining his life.”

Malaika Arora then slams the trolling saying, “It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it’s not like he is bunking classes. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokémon. He is a goddam grown-up man. Mard hai woh. We are two consenting adults. If an older man dates a younger girl, he is a player. But if an older woman dates a younger man, she is a cougar. This is not fair.”

