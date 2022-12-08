With the arrival of Marvel’s James Gunn as the new co-head of the DC Universe, it seems the studio is going through some major changes and developments. The Jason Momoa solo superhero movie Aquaman was a major turning point for the DC Universe, and it became the highest-grossing DC film overseas, earning around $649.3 million. And its sequel is on its way but it has been facing a rough patch since its leading lady Amber Heard’s legal feud with Johny Depp. It has hit a new road bump, lets see what that is!

Aquaman is the story of Arthus Curry, who is the human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, goes on the quest to prevent a war between the worlds of oceans and land. The sequel of the movie has been titled as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and there were rumours that the cameo of Ben Affleck’s Batman will be extended as he was called back for reshoots and Amber’s role was minimised after the fans’ demand.

Recently, at the test screening of the film, all the rumours and theories got debunked as there was no Ben Affleck in it and neither was William Defoe’s Vulko, as tweeted by the Twitter page The DC Syndicate. Although the film shown in the screening was an older version, sadly, there will not be any major changes in it involving the main characters.

#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom had a test screening last night • Mera is still in the movie & her scenes remain unchanged

• Ben Affleck's #Batman is not in the movie

• Willem Dafoe's Vulko is also not in the movie Via: @bigscreenleaks, @TheComixKid pic.twitter.com/IyFc2t1SIV — The DC Syndicate (@TheDC_Syndicate) December 7, 2022

Amber Heard played the role of Mera, who is the love interest of Arthur Curry and becomes his wife later on in the comics, and according to speculations, there were rumours that scenes are barely there or her character might also be removed from the film post losing the trial against Depp. But in the screening, Amber’s role and scenes were very much intact and involved as much as the other important characters. This major revelation has upset the fans big time as the internet has been clearly divided as pro-Amber and against her. Upon finding it out, fans started expressing their unhappiness with the development.

One fan wrote, “How can they leave Amber Heard did they not legally acknowledge the petition to remove her during the trial and after. Disappointed DC“, another one said, “Bruh, what’s the point of bringing back Affleck to film a scene for the movie if they aren’t gonna use it. They know the the fans want to see Affleck return. No Vulko is also an L”. There were comments like, “Mera either needs to be removed or recasted. I have no intention on seeing it until 1 of these 2 things happen.” One fan commented, “Not surprised DC kept Mera in they like keeping problem actresses/actors hired. And why did Affleck film a thing for it if not in it.”

The movie has been slated to release in December of next year, but there is still hope because the test screenings are not always the final products that make it to the theatres, and a lot can change in between.

