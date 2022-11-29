American rapper Kanye West frequently makes headlines and mostly for not-so-good reasons. While the rapper earlier landed into trouble for his anti-semitic remark, he recently grabbed netizens’ attention for storming out of a conversation when the interviewer brought out the controversial topic.

Amid the anti-semitic remark controversy, Kanye West earlier revealed that he lost $2 billion in a day due to the controversy as he lost various partnerships with big brands such as Balenciaga, Gap, Adidas, etc.

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently attended Tim Pool’s Podcast, as reported by NY Post. As the rapper began to talk with the hosts, they brought up the topic of his recent anti-semitic remark which angered the rapper in no time. Kanye West then stated that he feels it was a set-up just to make him defend his recent controversial remark and added that he would rather walk out of the room. He went on to add that if he would sit for the podcast, he would have to talk. He then walked out of the room while leaving the hosts stunned.

“To come in here – I feel like it’s a set up to be like defending … I’m literally going to walk the F off the show If I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say it was Jewish people that did it,” Kanye West said before storming out of the room where the podcast was being recorded. The video of the same has currently gone viral on social media. Check it out!

this is how it ended after nick fuentes and ye couldn’t hold back their antisemitism for a second and forced tim to push back lightly causing kanye to leave abruptly. pic.twitter.com/0WcTfdFyXi — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) November 29, 2022

On the other hand, one cannot deny the fact that Kanye West is the king of controversy because he has been a part of many such controversies along with the recent one with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. It was earlier reported that the rapper unveiled his ex-wife’s explicit videos to the staff members of Yeezy. The moment this report surfaced online, Kim Kardashian expressed his anger and mentioned that she is currently trying to confirm the allegations.

