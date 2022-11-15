Will Smith’s infamous Oscar incident happened months ago, however, the actor is still making headlines for the same. The noted scary Movie actor Regina Hall recently spoke about Jimmy Kimmel hosting next year’s Oscars while indirectly referring to the slap gate.

Regina Hall is one of the most prolific American actors in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her stellar performance in the movie series Scary Movie and went on to garner fame with her noted performances in films and tv shows namely The Best Man Holiday, About Last Night, Vacation, Little, Support The Girls, The Best Man, etc.

As the Scary Movie actor recently interacted with Entertainment Tonight, she spoke about Kimmel hosting next year’s Academy Awards. Stating further, she jokingly referred to Will Smith and Chris Rick’s Oscar feud and asserted that they would make sure Jimmy’s got something on so that he doesn’t get injured and nobody comes up from the audience.

“We’ll make sure Jimmy’s got something on so he don’t get injured onstage and nobody comes up out the audience. But I think it’s gonna be a fun show and he’s tried and true, so I’m excited to see what he’s gonna do,” Regina hall told the publication.

On March 27, the live broadcast of the Academy Awards witnessed a shocking moment when Will Smith walked to the stage and slapped comedian Chris rock for taking a dig at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. This incident invited a lot of criticism for both Smith and Rock. Will Smith even took to his official Instagram handle and penned a note of apology to Chris Rock. he also apologised to the Academy the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world and stated he regret that his behaviour stained what had been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of them.

