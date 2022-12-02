Urvashi Rautela has made a lot of noise over her rumoured past relationship with Rishabh Pant. It would be safe to say that the buzz has been far more than she’s made for her professional life so far. There have been merciless trolls and indirect digs on social media. The actress is finally addressing it all. Scroll below for all the details.

It was Urvashi who confirmed her romance with Rishabh but the Indian cricketer went onto deny it publicly. Soon after, reports suggested that he blocked the actress from his WhatsApp account as he did not want to take things forward after their dinner night in Mumbai back in 2020.

Addressing all the trolls and rumours, Urvashi Rautela told Hindustan Times, “RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP. People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumours, I’d say they need to analyze a little. If you haven’t seen anything, or just because some Youtuber or for that matter anyone is saying something, how can you simply believe it?”

Urvashi Rautela definitely gets irked by comparisons between cricketers and actors. “We always see comparisons being made that cricketers have way more respect than actors, or that they earn more than actors, and that bothers me a lot. I do understand that they play for the country, and are loved and respected largely, but actors as well have done so much. They’ve also represented the country. I myself have done that so many times. But I don’t like these silly comparisons,” she revealed.

There have been multiple occasions when Urvashi Rautela was at a public place and Rishabh Pant’s name was chanted by the crowd to gain her attention. Calling it ‘worrisome’, the actress adds, “Anybody who’s representing the country needs to be respected. People can’t treat them like a commodity. They can’t behave like gali-mohalle ke log. That’s what I call invading privacy and I don’t appreciate this.”

