Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. aka Junior NTR is on cloud nine right now. His stylish appearance at the Oscars blew away everyone’s mind. His song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie ‘RRR’ bagged the Oscars for Best Song, and the actor already has more than ten movies in the pipeline. His 2023 has kickstarted on a great note, and his 2024 will also be fabulous. But, back in 2010, things did not look great for the actor as he had landed himself in bitter controversy. He was about to marry a minor, Lakshmi Pranathi, who was 17 years old. Scroll ahead to learn all about it.

In 2010, news surfaced that Junior NTR was about to marry Lakshmi Pranathi. She’s the daughter of Narne Srinivasa Rao, who owns a Telugu news channel, Studio N, and is a relative of N. Chandrababu Naidu, president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP). However, as soon as the reports started doing the rounds, a lawyer, Shanti Prasad, approached Machilipatnam Legal Services Authority around February 2010. He pointed out that marriage would be illegal as Pranathi was a minor.

According to a report in New Indian Express, the lawyer stated that he wanted Junior NTR and Pranathi to tie the knot but in a legal setting. He said, “I am not for cancellation of the marriage. I just want Naidu, who served as CM for nine years, and Junior NTR’s father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, who is now an MP, to set an example by respecting the law. If they don’t, there is no meaning in making and enforcing laws.”

It turned out the controversy was based on a slight misunderstanding. Sources close to Pranathi’s family revealed she was 17 and would turn 18 in March 2010. They also announced that the proposed wedding of Junior NTR and Pranathi would take place only once she had turned 18, the minimum legal age of marriage in India.

That’s exactly what happened. The ‘RRR‘ actor married Pranathi on May 5, 2011. The couple has been happily married for almost twelve years and is parents to two adorable sons, Nandamuri Abhay Ram and Bharghav Ram.

