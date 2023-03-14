The week began with a piece of good news for all Indians as RRR’s Naatu Naatu brought home the Academy Award. The foot-tapping track has been making people groove since last year and recently found massive success in the US. Following the song’s massive win, it is now skyrocketing streams on Spotify in the US.

Oscars 2023 saw a celebration of Indian cinema at the Dolby Theatre. Apart from RRR’s Oscar win, the Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers also bagged the Best Short Documentary Subject Film award. Deepika Padukone graced the event in a beautiful black dress as she was one of the presenters at the award show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 95th Academy Awards will always remain memorable for all Indians as, for the first time, an Indian production won the award. Naatu Naatu beat several A-listers of the music industry, including Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Diane Warren’s Applause and Ryan Lott’s This is a Life. Now, the track is receiving a lot of love in the US and has seen a massive increase in its listeners.

According to a new report by Pop Crave, the track increased by over 960% in streams on US Spotify. The numbers are surely huge for a Telugu track trending in America.

"Naatu Naatu" increased by over 960% in streams on US Spotify after winning Best Original Song at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/yGCcbWg6gF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2023

The Oscar was given to the song’s composer MM Keeravani and its lyricist Chandrabose. During his award-receiving speech, Keeravani mentioned how he grew up listening to The Carpenter and further sang, “There was only one wish on my mind… So was Rajamouli’s and my family… ‘RRR’, pride of every Indian. Thank you.”

Apart from its catchy beats, Prem Rakshith’s choreography and Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s performance added to the song’s global success. SS Rajamouli worked for years on his film RRR, and Naatu Naatu played a pivotal role in the film’s success.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Lady Gaga Jumps With Joy Representing Every Indian Today On RRR’s Oscar Win; Netizens Say “She’s A Real Winner Of Hearts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News