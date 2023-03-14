Actor Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on success after the release of the blockbuster film Pathaan. After a gap of four years, the actor made his silver screen comeback and smashed many records at the box office. Now, the superstar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan which will also star Nayanthara in a lead role. Amid all the hype, an old video of SRK & the actress has gone viral, and fans just can’t stop reacting.

Jawan that will star SRK and Nayanthara in the lead role has already created a lot of hype. Movie buffs, especially fans of South movies can’t keep calm for the film’s arrival as it they are looking forward to watch SRK’s and Nayanthara’s refreshing onscreen chemistry. An old video of both actors from an award show has gone viral and is now breaking the internet.

An old viral video doing rounds on the internet shows Nayanthara arriving on the stage to collect the best actress award, where the host mentions that she is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan, who was also present in the audience, shows a thumbs up with a cute smile. Jawan’s director, Atlee, who was also present at the event was also spotted laughing his heart out.

Check out the adorable video below:

Around 9 year ago 21 July,2014 The way @Atlee_dir was laughing i thought that he had already prepared the script of #Jawan but the green light was not given. Just waiting for our lady singham Nayantara and #SRK chemistry🙀can't wait me see their chemistry ❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/XieCyyl8AU — Srk Fans Trends (@SrkFansTrends_) March 12, 2023

As soon as the video went viral, fans were quick to react and dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s oh–so–cute banter is too hard to miss. It would be exciting to watch how the duo will perform onscreen.

One of the users commented, ” Can’t wait to see their chemistry.”

Another user commented, ” That is why I like this man..”

“SRK x Nayanthara…”

“Can’t wait to see them together…”

For the unversed, Jawan is directed by Atlee. The film will feature Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and South beauty Nayanthara in a lead roles. The film, an action thriller is slated to release on June 2, 2023.

