Jacqueline Fernandez is currently painting the town red with her fashionable appearances at the Oscar 2023 events. The beauty has now shared pictures from the Academy Awards viewing party and looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer black gown that came with a plunging neckline and is undoubtedly one of the best-dressed celebrities from the lot tonight. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Jacqueline is super popular among her fans and especially on social media with over 65 million followers on her Instagram. While we love her aesthetically pleasing feed on the photo-sharing site, fans can’t get enough of her stylish and luxurious lifestyle that she often gives a sneak peek to her fans there. Now, returning to the topic, Fernandez is currently in LA attending Oscar events along with other Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta and the RRR team.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her official Instagram account and shared pictures from the Academy Awards viewing party with a caption that read, “At the Annual Academy Award Viewing party to benefit the @eltonjohn AIDS foundation! #oscars2023 congrats to all the winners!!! ❤️”

In the pictures, Jacqueline Fernandez is wearing a black sheer gown with a plunging neckline and corset look. The gown had fawn lining underneath and featured intricate black embroidery on the front with trumpet detailing at length.

For makeup, the Kick actress opted for subtle glam with brown smokey eyes, nude lips, and a slick hairdo. She accessorised the look with diamond earrings, a bracelet and statement rings to complete the attire.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez definitely SERVED and how!

