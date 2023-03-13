This afternoon, we brought you an exciting piece of news about Salman Khan reuniting with ace filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. The actor and director will be collaborating after their 2015 release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which also starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. A few hours after the news hit the web, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn announced the release date of their upcoming film ‘Singham Again’. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Diwali 2024, i.e., next year. But looks like only Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are really in for a treat.

The rumours of Dabbang Khan and Sooraj Barjatya come together for a film have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. While they are yet to confirm or make the official announcement of the same, rumour mills are abuzz that the duo has been discussing Prem Ki Shaadi for a while now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking social media by storm, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ announced the film release, Diwali 2024. Where it will mark a box office clash with two other big films- ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Prem Ki Shaadi.’ Yes, you heard that right! Earlier in March, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share the good news with fans. He posted a video of his character ‘Rooh Baba’ and wrote in the caption “Rooh Baba Returns Diwali 2024. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Likewise, a source recently revealed to a news portal that Salman Khan’s ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ too is said to be a Diwali 2024 release. The source revealed told Pinkvilla, “Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have been discussing Prem Ki Shaadi for a while now, and the film is now in the stage of hitting the floors this year. Salman and Sooraj are looking to start Prem Ki Shaadi in November/December 2023. With the film, Sooraj plans to celebrate love in the backdrop of nuclear families and is among the most special subjects that he has developed till date.”

Well, if it really happens, then it’s going to be a blast at the box office in the real sense. Since all three films are touted to be the Bollywood biggies, it would be interesting to say if they decide to change the release dates. What do you think?

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Virat Kohli Kisses His Wedding Band After Scoring A Century At India-Australia Test Match, Gushing Netizens Praise Anushka Sharma, “She Really Domesticated The Dilli Ka Launda”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News