Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has edged past Cocktail to score the sixth biggest Bollywood romcom when it comes to collections gained during the first three days. Incidentally, barring Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which is ruling by a distance, each of the other four films in the Top-5 has almost similar scores with collections ranging from 43 to 45 crores, which yet again establishes the limitations that this genre has.

Though Tanu Weds Manu Returns is a little lower in the list, it sustained in an excellent manner over a period of time. That’s exactly what Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would be looking at doing as well since it has the potential to sustain well.

Here is the list of the weekend/first three day collections of the Top-10 Bollywood romcoms:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crores

Dream Girl – 44.57 crores

Bala – 43.95 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 43.05 crores

Tanu Weds Manu Returns – 38 crores

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 36.59 crores

Cocktail – 36 crores

Pati Patni aur Woh – 36 crores

Befikre – 34.36 crores

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya – 33.74 crores

The list will go through some sort of reshuffle when the first week/seven days are through. While the ordering will of course change, there is a movie or two that will go out of the list, hence creating space for another to step in. As for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, it will stay next only to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani since latter had taken a very good head-start and then stayed quite well right through the first three days. However that margin could get lesser and lesser as the days progress and the film completes its first seven days in theatres.

