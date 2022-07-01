R Madhavan is one of the most respected actors in the film industry, who has created a niche for himself through his thoughtful script choices over the years. Apart from his irresistible charms and the fact that he has aged like fine wine, Madhavan has proven to be a very versatile actor and that is one of his qualities that has resonated well with the fans. In a recent interaction, the actor was asked about his film Tanu Weds Manu and he sort of made it clear that he has no plans to return to it for another part.

For the unversed, Maddy has lately been gearing up for the release of his next film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which hits the theatres on July 1st. The movie is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer at ISRO who was named as an accused in a series of offences, only to be given a clean chit later. Apart from Madhavan in the lead role, the movie also features cameos by Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan, which has added to the anticipation around the film.

In a recent conversation with popular YouTuber Jaby Koay, R Madhavan opened up about the iconic 2011 movie Tanu Weds Manu and the 2015 sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which also stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. He was asked if there will be a third part in the franchise and Maddy was of the stance that he is not keen on the idea of having another one.

“I think that’s water under the bridge. There is no point in beating a dead horse… You know, it’s so difficult to come up with original stuff, and then there are expectations of a film. See, if it’s a sequel to Avengers or a superhero series, it’s easier because you have a template. But with Tanu Weds Manu, it’s impossible. And I think I am done with it. I don’t want to go back to being Manu now”, R Madhavan said.

What do you think about R Madhavan’s take on Tanu Weds Manu 3? Let us know in the comments.

