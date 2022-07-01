The Aryan Khan drug case, which has been all over the internet and new in 2021, has witnessed a new development. The case has seen its own share of twists and turns and in the end, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was given a clean chit along with the five other initially accused. As the youngster had previously submitted his passport to the court, he has now extended a request to get it back. The special court has also put a date on the hearing and he is expected to have an answer soon.

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested with a bunch of other popular names on October 3rd last year and was kept in the custody for a bunch of days before being released on conditional bail. It was eventually stated that NCB did not have enough evidence against the star kid which was why he was kept out of the charge sheet filed by the authorities. Apart from this, Aryan has been trying to get back to regular life after the arrest debacle and since he got a clean chit on May 28th 2022, a huge part of the internet has also been supportive towards him.

According to the most recent turn of events, Aryan Khan has moved a plea in the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) special court in an attempt to get his passport back. He had previously submitted his passport to the court as a part of his conditional bail before his name was kept out of the charge sheet in May this year.

According to The Times of India, the court has asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to reply to the request made by Aryan Khan and has also decided to hear the case on July 13th 2022.

