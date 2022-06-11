The entire country was left in shock when Aryan Khan was arrested at the Cordelia cruise drug bust back in October. He spent almost a month in judicial custody but was given a clean chit in the case late last month. Now, NCB deputy general Sanjay Singh is revealing conversations he had with the star kid and father Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below for details.

A lot was rumoured when Aryan was in judicial custody. There were rumours of an international drug racket. Even actress Ananya Panday was called for interrogation after some messages came under the radar of the officials.

In a conversation with India Today, Sanjay Singh who was probing the case prepared by NCB said revealed the conversation with Aryan Khan that moved him. “Sir, you have painted me as an international drug trafficker, that I finance drug trafficking — aren’t these charges absurd? They did not find any drugs on my person that day and yet they arrested me. Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation. Why did I have to spend so many weeks in jail — did I really deserve it?” he revealed.

Sanjay Singh also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan told him, “We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day.”

Well, all’s well that ends well and Aryan Khan receiving clean chit proves it all.

On the professional front, it is rumoured that Aryan has been working on an OTT project. On the other hand, his father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. He also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

