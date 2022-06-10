Varun Dhawan is one of the most phenomenal actors in Bollywood. He started his acting career in 2012 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ opposite Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and has proved his mettle in the industry in the last decade. Today, we bring you a trivia about the 35-year-old actor when he had neat shots of whiskey while shooting for an emotional and drunk scene in Badrinath Ki Dulhania opposite Alia Bhatt. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now for the unversed, Varun and Alia’s on-screen chemistry is nothing short of magical. It was 2017 when Badrinath was released. The rom-com was directed by Shashank Khaitan and performed well at the box office. There’s a scene in the movie where the actor is drunk and emotional and for the same, he actually had shots to make it look more realistic in the film.

It was when Varun Dhawan had to narrate an emotional dialogue to Alia Bhatt in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ he decided to have neat whiskey shots to make it look more authentic. And for a fact, this wasn’t the first time that Varun got intoxicated to enact a scene in the film.

Varun Dhawan reportedly did the same when he was shooting for ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ which was directed by Shashank Khaitan and was released in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently shooting ‘Bawaal’ opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is directed by critically acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari. His is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, JuggJug Jeeyo which stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Alia on the other hand is currently shooting for her Hollywood project ‘Heart Of Stone’ which also stars Gal Gadot.

What are your thoughts on Varun Dhawan getting intoxicated to play a scene in his film? Tell us in the space below.

