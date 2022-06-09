Kiara Advani is a huge name in the Bollywood industry right now. She isn’t just a talented actress but also a fashionista and never misses an opportunity to ace a look while making a public appearance. From her gym looks to city sightings to her red carpet appearances, the beauty always manages to make heads turn with her style. Today we bring you a throwback to the time when she had an ‘Oops’ moment while acknowledging the paparazzi on an outing back in 2019. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kiara not only aces her fashionable looks in the films but also real life. She’s really fit and often flaunts her perfect curvy body on her social media platforms. Back in 2019, the Fugly actress was spotted making a public appearance wearing a shirt dress and had a wardrobe malfunction while gracefully posing for the paparazzi.

Kiara Advani wore a flowy asymmetrical shirt dress in a powder blue colour and looked pretty as ever in the same. She paired her dress with white and pink glittery sneakers, sunglasses and accessorised it with a luxury Fendi bag.

Kiara Advani donned a sleek ponytail to go with her look and it just added the right kind of chicness to her entire outfit. While posing for the paps, her dress flew due to the wind and the beauty had a mini ‘oops’ moment.

Viral Bhayani shared her video on his Instagram handle, take a look at it below:

Reacting to Kiara’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Aisa fashion kis kaam ka.. jo khud ko uncomfortable krde.. sudhr jao.” Another user commented, “Chiiiii inner bhi dhang se nahi pahan lete ye.. Short dress hai to obviously need proper inner.. But ye log jasn buj k aise hi niklte hai may b… 😏😏” A third user commented, “Pant pehen na bhul gayi stupid.” A fourth user commented, “Uncomfortable ho to kyon pehna ye behooda dress. N*de hi chali aati.”

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani having a wardrobe malfunction while making a public appearance? Tell us in the comments below.

