Finally, the most awaited moment is here! The dream of seeing Nayathara turning into a bride has finally come true for her fans. After much hullabaloo, the South sensation tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. After a courtship period of 7 years, the couple finally got hitched for life this morning, i.e., June 9. Their private wedding ceremony saw the who’s who of the film industry arriving in style. Known for the fashion choices she picks for her outings, fans were eager to know what Nayathara’s wedding be like. Well, the wait is over and the newlyweds’ first wedding photo is out.

Groom Vignesh Shivan took to social media to treat us with a glimpse of their wedding and show their fans what the fairy tale wedding looks like.

For her D-Day, Nayanthara was a true-blue South Indian Jade (By Monica and Karishma) bride as the actress opted for a red embroidered saree which she paired with a full sleeves matching blouse. The actress raised the bridal look goals bar as she picked a green emerald choker, necklace and Kundan rani haar which she paired with Kundan statement earrings and maang tikka. The actress tied her hair in a sleek lower bun which she decorated with white flower gajra. With minimal make-up, Nayanthara looked ethereal as she opted for nude lips shade and shimmering eyes.

The bride rounded off her look with a small red bindi and nose pin. Nayanthara also opted for an emerald green rock on her finger which was paired with the same styled kadha along with a diamond-studded golden one. To complement his wife, Groom Vignesh Shivan opted for an ivory kurta and dhoti.

Well, the first photo of the couple looks too dreamy and we just can’t take our eyes off them. Can you?

Do let us know what do you think about Nayathara’s bridal look?

