Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan is enjoying a fantastic run at the box office. The winning run that started with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 back in October 2015 is seeing a consistent run, with multiple successes ever since then. While Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was his next big film that went on to score a century at the box office, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chuppi went on to do exceedingly well as well, and unfortunately missed out on scoring a century.

However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his latest release, has achieved this feat and turned out to be a huge success at the box office. So much so that it should exceed the lifetime numbers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety by around 50 crores by the close of its run.

This is how the biggest grossers of Kartik Aaryan in the last 7 years look like:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 109.92 crores (still running)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 108.71 crores

Pati Patni aur Woh – 86.77 crores

Luka Chuppi – 94.15 crores

Pyaar Ka Puinchnama 2 – 64 crores

In fact in the midst of this winning run, the only films which couldn’t cover the distance were Guest Iin London and Love Aaj Kal. On the other hand his Dhamaka was made for OTT and fetched Kartik Aaryan quite some appreciation while also garnering good numbers for the digital platform.

Now all eyes are on his next theatrical release Shehzada which releases on 4th November this year. The stakes have gone higher up for the film and now it has to be seen how much big does it open and where does it eventually land.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

