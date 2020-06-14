Actress Kiara Advani’s debut film “Fugly” completed six years of release and she says her first film will always be special.

Kiara Advani took to Instagram, where she shared several stills from the film, which released in 2014.

“#Throwback to 6 years ago where it all began. My very first film will always be so so special.. so grateful for #fugly @akshaykumar Sir @ashviniyardi @k_sadanand @mohitmarwah @singhvijender @arfilamba @mansha_bahl @jimmysheirgill @sanchitatrivedi @archsada the entire team and all the fans who have been a part of my journey from the very start, I love you all,” she wrote.

The comedy-drama social thriller was directed by Kabir Sadanand. It also featured Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh and Arfi Lamba apart from Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani’s new film “Good Newwz” is all set to re-release in Dubai when theatres reopen, as an initial step towards regaining normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, “Good Newwz” is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

Kiara Advani will next be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” directed by Anees Bazmee, where she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 2007 horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”.

