ThalapathyBdayFestCDP: From Keerthy Suresh To Kajal Aggarwal, Celebs Share Thalapathy Vijay’s Common Birthday Display

Thalapathy Vijay fans can’t contain their excitement, as their favourite star’s birthday is just a week away. The actor’s special day is celebrated like a festival by his fans and various fan clubs, especially in Tamil Nadu. Fans gather in large numbers, dance to songs of their favourite actor, cut cakes and do much more.

However, this year for a change it won’t be the same. Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay has asked his fans not to gather and celebrate his birthday amid COVID-19. The actor has requested his fans to help the needy, especially at such a tough time instead of spending money on his posters and setting banners.

Thalapthy Vijay who will be turning 46 on 22nd June, got a special treat from his fans and colleagues from the film industry last evening. The actor’s co-stars Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal, Andrea Jeremiah, along with his director (Master) Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer S. Thaman shared his Birthday CDP (Common Display Picture). Take a look.

Keerthy Suresh: “Here is the common DP of #Thalapathy @actorvijaysir! Love the design @shynu_mash”

Andrea Jeremiah: “Advance Happy Birthday to the coolest star @actorvijay A design by @shynu_mash”

Lokesh Kanagraj: “Super Happy to release our THALAPATHY @actorvijay CDP A design by @shynu_mash”

Kajal Aggarwal: “Happy birthday @actorvijay hope you have a fab one! Here’s the common dp upon the request of all your fans! #THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP”

S Thaman: “Very very Happy to launch this for very own brother @actorvijay anna this is far most the #masssss & the best #ThalapathyBdayCDP I have seen #khalakurinngggapaaaa Dear brother @shynu_mash semmmaa work Thanks darling @Jagadishbliss for this #THALAPATHYBdayFestCDP”

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will next be seen in Master which also has Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. The Super Deluxe actor will be seen as the lead antagonist. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Master will release on the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

