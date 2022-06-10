Kareena Kapoor Khan has been part of the Hindi film industry for over 2 decades now and has herself a huge fan following. Owing to how many people across the globe love her, the actress is often snapped at by the paparazzi going about her daily life and the same was true even today.

The mother of two was spotted earlier today outside her house in a white beautiful Indian attire, completed with what looks like Kolhapuri chappal and shades. While she was recorded making her way to the car, she was seen talking to her house help by raising her finger. Unfortunately, this gesture of the ‘Heroine’ actress hasn’t gone down well with netizens. They are now trolling her and calling her out for her snobbish attitude.

Commenting on today’s spotted video of Kareena Kapoor Khan, netizens slammed the Laal Singh Chaddha actress. Noticing the one-time use cup in her hand, one netizen wrote, “Can’t she use a reusable cup for her coffee everyday!” Another, comparing her attitude to that of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, noted, “One day she will Become a jaya bachchan, Same jagah pe roz chillati hai staff, Bhai tm log jaane do usse koi interest nh hai usse dekhne mai mat time waste kro apna”

That’s not all. A third Instagram user called Kareena Kapoor Khan out saying, “Such a snobbish attitude.” Another added, “Last but not the least this gossip monger Kareena Kapoor… Khush to bahot hui hogi tum hain?? Zameen pe bethi bahot achi lag rhi he adat daal le kyuki Teri kursi to Alia Bhatt le gayi.” A user even commented, “Why xant she have her coffee at her home.does she needs a coffee ride.” Another added, “they call the paps camera people themselves n then act like humey toh kuch pata hi nhi…iys their pr strategy”

Well, what are your thoughts on Kareena’s attitude and the manner she speaks to her house helps?

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen on the silver screen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium co-starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. She will soon be seen alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

