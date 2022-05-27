Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who doesn’t seem to be ageing like us common human beings. The actress who is 41 years old and a mother to two kids – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan is still fit and has maintained herself well enough to give younger actresses a run for their money.

Still, however, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress has had to face online users who keep bringing up her age and call her ‘buddhi’ or old, time and time again. Seems like, the Heroine actress is done with having to put up with this nonsense and has taken to social media to slam all tagging her with such names.

Talking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a hard-hitting message to all netizens who keep calling her ‘buddhi’ in social media comments. Sharing a screenshot of one such post featuring the word in the comments, the actress wrote, “I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check, unless it’s the one that comes up on top!”

Continuing further and calling out trolls, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “So…. buddhi is meant as an insult?? Cos for me it’s just a word.. a word that means old?! Yes we are older.. n wiser… but you, are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?!”

Kareena well said. The actress has been age-shamed several times and this is a fitting reply to those who do it.

Take a look at these recent pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and let us know if you think she is a ‘buddhi.’ In our opinion – she is not!

Let us know if you think Kareena has been unjustly age-shamed in the comments.

