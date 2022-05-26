Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and had a huge bash partying with his B-town BFFs. The party was held at Yash Raj Film Studio in Mumbai and it was one starry night for sure. Not just the seniors, the star kids like Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, have also made some solid impressions on KJo’s birthday bash.

While KJo’s birthday bash was no less than a scene from Om Shanti Om’s ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ song, the star kids did a fabulous job when it came to their fashion game. However, netizens on the other hand were not very happy with their presence, and this led to them trolling the hell out of them. From Ananya Panday to Shanaya, here are four-star kids who got brutally trolled over their looks at Karan’s birthday bash.

1. Aryan Khan

After many mishaps in his life with the drug case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has kept his presence quite low-key in front of the media. The star kid stuck to his laying low plan and made a silent entry to Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Video shared by Viral Bhayani, showed him avoiding walking the red carpet and directly entering the party with his car. While he looked quite flabbergasting in his all-black formal look, netizens were irked by his ‘never smiling’ for the media looks. Here’s how the netizens reacted, one said, “Le Aryan to karan johar ~~ yaha drugs milega 😂 “, while another one said, “Nalla kahinka”, “If money can’t buy happiness has a face 😂 ” one went on to say, another one said, “NCB aati hogi abhi yaha! “

2. Shanaya Kapoor

While Shanaya Kapoor looked completely aphrodisiac with her donning that stunning black gown, completing her look with a high bun, netizens could not help but end up trolling the star kid. Commenting on her look, One user said, “Mujhe laga urffi javed hai”, the second user commented, “I think showing one leg was the theme.”, “Sasti Bella hadid”, said the third user. The fourth user asked, “Iske muh ka structure kuch Ajeeb nai hai ”

3. Ananya Panday

After Aryan Khan and Shanaya, Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday got brutally trolled for rocking a mesmerizing beige, embellished sheer gown, which very much resembled Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look. Commenting about her look, a netizen said, “Ananya soo over dressed🙄”, Another user said, “Kendall Jenner rip off 😂😂😂”. One user said, “Sasti kendall”, while another one said, “Wht rubbish… Kya fashion sense inke stylist ka…. Wearing such stuf on birthday bash … I mean seriously… Itna elite get together…”.

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Dhadak fame Janhvi Kapoor who’s slowly making a name for herself in Bollywood often falls prey to the menace of trolls. This time Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter trolled for her shimmery wine colour, a high-slit dress that she wore for Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Talking about her in the comment section, the First user commented, “Moti bhas”, The second user commented, “Y is she trying to be like kylie? “, The third user said, “Chalo Kim Kardashian paunch gai party meh ” and the fourth user said, “As boring as usual.

Whether going to gym, groceries or travel she looks bland as 0 personality.

Poor thing inspite of aaallll the effort.”

Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor, whose look you find rocking for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

