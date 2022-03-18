Aryan Khan made his first public appearance last night at Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash which was a star-studded affair and celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal attended it. This was Aryan’s first red carpet appearance post the drugs case and netizens can’t stop praising him for his stylish fashion wardrobe and compared him with his father-superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aryan attended the party with none other than her gorgeous momma, Gauri Khan. There’s no doubt that King Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana Khan has really got an eye for fashion and never miss a chance to make heads turn with their public appearances. Talking about the bash, both mother and son duo donned black outfits and stole the show with their starry appearances.

Aryan Khan donned a black tuxedo and looked sharp as ever. Netizens couldn’t control but compare him with his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan and how they look identically similar in looks.

Take a look at Aryan’s video here:

Reacting to Aryan Khan’s video, a user commented, “Bikul Shahrukh hii lgta hai. He is really handsome.” Another user commented, “Lots of love to Aryan! So good seeing him out & about again!” A third user commented, “OMMMGG HE IS SO FINEEE.” A fourth user commented, “Dashing .. like father like son.” A fifth user commented, “Looking dashing …Aryan Khan …like father like son.”

Well, we totally agree with all the comments here, Aryan does look very similar to his father Shah Rukh Khan and there’s no denying that.

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments below.

