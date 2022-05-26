Karan Johar turned 50 yesterday, May 25 and held a star-studded bash – visited by the who’s who of Bollywood, at Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai. Completing a half-century on earth is no easy feat and the producer-director decided to celebrate it in the grandest way by inviting his industry colleague to a night of dinner, drinks and dance.

While the night was to celebrate Karan, the red carpet leading to the birthday was no less than Hollywood A-listers walking the Oscars. From Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh to Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more, several actors slayed brought their best game to the party – but some missed the mark (by a lot at times).

So now, as Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash is all wrapped up, we take a look at the fashion scene for the same. Scroll down and let us know if you agree with our picks of the best and worst dressed individuals at the event. (PS: It also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manudhi Chillar, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora and KJo himself).

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Starting off with the Best-Dressed celebs at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, we have Katrina Kaif. The Tiger actress arrived with hubby Vicky Kaushal and made a handsome couple. While Vicky looked dapped in a black suit, Katrina slayed in white fur that gives off angelic vibes – thanks to the furry sleeves looming like wings. The backless dress paired with simple makeup and loose hair and killer heels make the look even better

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Next on our list of fashionistas at Karan Johar’s birthday back is Sara Ali Khan. The Atrangi Re actress arrived for the celebration with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black asymmetric sequins dress with an oversized buckled belt. The silver box clutch complimented the shiny buckle while black stiletto pump heels and red lips completed the look.

Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Even before she can make an impression at the box office, Shanaya Kapoor is giving us major fashion goals. The star kid arrived at KJo’s party dressed in a thigh-high slit black velvet dress and look way too hot. She complimented the dress – which also features a cut out on the waist with up hairdo, studded heels and dewy makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Janhvi Kapoor arrived at Karan Johar’s birthday bash looking like a goddess in a shimmery pink halter-neck gown that featured a thigh-high slit. Kudos to Janhvi for pulling off the look that many would find difficult. The minimal jewellery helped keep the ensemble the focal point.

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Sequins were the thing of the night and we saw Kriti Sanon rocking a look comprising of it too. The

Dilwale actress slayed the red carpet in a deep red/maroon short dress. The plunging neckline and middle slit that ended too close to comfort is something that only she could pull off. You slay ma’am.

Parineeti Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Parineeti Chopra opted for a metallic look by donning a full-sleeved short dress in silver. The detailing on the piece along with Pari’s pulled-back pony hairdo, minimal – but stunning makeup and silver metallic heels proved to be the perfect recipe to slay the red carpet.

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Kiara Advani took to daring route as she set the temperature at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress opted for a no-bra look by choosing to wear just a white blazer – held together by a thin white belt and a silver mini skirt with a slit. Keeping her accessories simple and opting for the transparent heel is making us love Kiara and her daredevil side even more.

Some others who got a thumbs up from us for their fashion at Karan Johar’s birthday bash included Manushi Chillar, Vijay Deverakonda, Raveena Tandon, Rani Mukerji and Varun Dhawan.

While many were impressed, there were a few who disappointed us like Malaika Arora and even the birthday boy himself Karan Johar and got listed under Worst Dressed category.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For the birthday bash, Malaika opted for shiny, bright lime green shorts and a blazer set paired with a purple low-cut bra and bright pink block heels. Too much colour. Too much brightness. A big no-no and the recipe for a fashion disaster.

Karan Johar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

While Karan wasn’t as bad as Malaika, the birthday boy still failed to impress in a green sequined blazer paired with black formal pants.

Ananya Pandey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

After looking at Ananya the first thought that came to my mind was – doesn’t she look like Kendall Jenner from Met Gala 2021? Well, if Kendall was her inspiration the SOTY 2 actress didn’t live up to the standards. The white, semi-transparent chandelier look was nice but didn’t wow and accentuate her curves but almost made them get lost. Nay Ananya, you can do much better.

Tamannaah Bhatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

While Tamannaah impressed us with her Cannes 2022 looks – we don’t what she’s doing at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Miss, are you trying to pull off what Sebastian Stan did at Met 2022? If yes, he failed there and you did the same here. The sequined pink on sequined pink look is tooooo much.

Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Salman Khan, it was a formal party and we bet the dress code was to dress as per the theme and not in ripped jeans, a black tee and a leather jacket. Please stick to the theme next time.

Do you agree with our pick for best and worst dressed celebs at KaranJohar’s birthday bash?

