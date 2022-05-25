Deepika Padukone has been on a roll and is giving fashion goals every now and then. The actress has been attending Cannes 2022 and is a part of the jury this year. And amid the same, she has been SERVING us looks on looks and we are totally drooling over her fashion wardrobe. Now, we bring you two of her latest looks which includes an orange trail gown and a summer floral dress and tell us which makes for a perfect fashion moodboard. Scroll below to vote.

Advertisement

Cannes 2022 has been a proud event for India as our Bollywood celebrities and Indian influencers walked the red carpet at the prestigious event. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela to Aditi Rao Hydari to influencers including Malvika Sitlani, Tarini Peshawaria and Masoom Minawala, the beauties have been making us proud and how.

Advertisement

Now, coming back to Deepika Padukone’s back to back extraordinary Cannes 2022 looks, we are totally in love with her fashion wardrobe. She’s been slaying all her looks like a queen and how.

Lets decode her orange gown below –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Take a bow, fashion gworls, first of all. The queen has served, as Diet Sabya would quote this. Haha.

Deepika Padukone wore an orange custom gown with Ashi Studio which had a long trail attached to it. The highlight of the gown was corsetry neckline with a huge knot at the back that was also working as falling sleeves in it.

The Tamasha actress accessorised her look with green statement emerald earrings and opted for a peach-toned makeup with orange nude lips and matching hues on the eyes with a winged eyeliner to go with her entire look. For hair, she slayed her signature messy hair bun and looked pretty as ever in the orange gown.

Now let’s decode her floral dress below –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Earlier today, Deepika Padukone shared pictures on her Instagram wearing a Richard Quinn floral dress. Quinn happens to be a British designer and off late his couture is getting a lot of attention.

The bright pink and green off-shoulder dress is a perfect summer moodboard dress for anyone who loves this weather and vibe. She can be seen twirling on the streets of France and wore matching footwear as her dress to go with her summery look.

The actress accessorised her look with statement stud earrings and donned a high messy bun with her signature nude glam makeup.

Which of the above mentioned looks do you think Deepika Padukone slayed at Cannes 2022? Vote below:

Polls Which fashion moodboard did Deepika Padukone slay better? Oranger Trail Gown

Summer Floral Dress View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

For more fashion updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sabyasachi At Cannes 2022 Is A Visual You’d Want To Keep With Yourself Forever But Only Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari Got The Chance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram