This year Cannes 2022 has been about Indian women making us proud and how. From Bollywood actresses including Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to influencers including Malvika Sitlani, Tarini Peshwaria and Diipa Khosla, these women have marked India on the global map and how. Now, Aditi Rao Hydari has worn yet another Sabyasachi creation at the prestigious event and has stunned her fans with her outfit choice. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

A while ago, Aditi wore a hand-dyed and embroidered organza saree in ivory colour by Sabya and stole the show with her ethnic wardrobe. Now, with this black gown, she is officially the best dressed Indian celebrity at Cannes for me. Let’s decode the details of her gown below.

Aditi Rao Hydari wears a hand dyed and embroidered tulle portrait gown with a Bengal Tiger Belt from Sabyasachi’s accessories collection. The actress paired her gown with statement jewellery from the designer’s collection which featured a choker and with chic minimalistic hoop earrings.

The 35-year-old actress styled a pink hair band with her look with a neat bun along with a middle parting leaving us all spellbound with her timeless beauty.

For makeup, Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a subtle dewy look with pink shimmery eyes, soap brows, flushed cheeks and highlighter. She also wore a matching bindi to go with her gown which stole the show for us and no kidding there.

Take a look at her pictures here:

If only beauty could kill, we would be dead by now. Aditi Rao Hydari, what an absolute stunner you are!

