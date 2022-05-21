After a long wait, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 finally hits the theatre. Seems like, the movie has exceeded all the expectations as critics and audiences are giving it raving reviews. As the film opens with a great response, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is expected to do wonders at the box office. Meanwhile, let’s find out the advance booking status of the film for the day.

The Anees Bazmee directorial is a sequel to the 2007 film with the same name that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in key roles. In the latest release, Kartik plays the lead, along with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has shown what he can do and looks like the actor is ready to take on much bigger projects in future. Now, let’s have look at the advance booking of the comedy horror-thriller in major Indian cities.

Mumbai

As of now, occupancy for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for the day seems pretty good, as close to 60% of shows are booked in the city.

Delhi

There are a large number of theatres that are running the film and just like in Mumbai 60% of shows are also booked in the capital city.

Bangalore

For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, almost 80% of shows are already booked in the region and it is expected to get fully booked by the second half of the day.

Hyderabad

Even Hyderabad is showing a good response for the Kartik Aaryan starrer as 50% of shows seem to have been booked for the day.

Chennai

Although there are a very handful of shows that are running Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but still more than 70% of shows are already booked.

Pune

Currently, the advance booking status in the region is around 50% but the percentage is expected to go higher as the day progresses

Kolkata

Just like in other major cities, the advance booking for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Kolkata is between 50-60%.

