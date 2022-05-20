The most anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has finally hit the big screens. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu the film is being lauded by one and all. Since morning reviews have been pouring in for Kartik and Kiara starrer, while a few have called it a must-watch others couldn’t stop laughing over its hilarious punch lines. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is said to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s most loved film with the same name. The film also stars Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has faced a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta starrer Dhaakad which has been receiving mixed reviews.

Just before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s release, Kartik Aaryan reacted to facing comparisons with OG actor Akshay Kumar. While replying to the same, the actor expressed his desire to star in Akshay Kumar’s biopic. Kartik Aaryan revealed that he wants to step into the shoes of the superstar for his biopic if its ever made.

Speaking about the comparison to Bollywood Bubble, Kartik Aaryan said, “It is pretty easy to say that, I knew people would say it but I’m trying ki jabhi koi dekhe, so they should see it as a new film. Even though it was not called Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I hope they see it like ‘acha ye Kartik Aaryan hai aur ek nayi cast and ye sablog ki nayi film hai.”

Kartik Aaryan further added, “There was a lot of speculation about the fact on how different would be the film and what would be unique about this film, I didn’t want to disappoint them with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, be it the trailer or be it the film. I always had in my mind that nervous energy that once the trailer comes out, they will see me in this slide and thankfully there was a huge amount of acceptance right after the trailer, it became a success when the trailer came out.”

Since morning, Kartik Aaryan is in news for reacting to his link up rumours with Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. When asked if their dating rumours were a promotional stint he told Navbharat Times, “No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic.”

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is garnering some positive responses from the audience and critics. We shall wait till tomorrow to see its first-day box office collections.

