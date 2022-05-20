Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who’s gearing up for the release of his film Prithviraj once again shares his take on the South Vs Bollywood debate, and this time he opened up on B-town focusing more on making South movie remakes.

Advertisement

Earlier Akshay while talking about the same topic had said, “I don’t think (it’s a competition). It’s a collaboration rather than a competition.” Read on to know what the Bachchhan Paandey actor has to say.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, Akshay Kumar firstly opened up about the topic of remaking south movies in the Bollywood industry. While talking about the same, Akki said, “Someone questioned me in the morning about remakes and why are we remaking it? I asked why not! What is the problem? Is there a problem in remaking? OMG, Oh My God! , my film was remade in Telugu and became a huge hit. Their Rowdy Rathore we remade and worked for all of us. Why does anyone have a problem? Why shouldn’t it happen? People question on remix songs, why shouldn’t we remix? There are originals being made and then there are remakes, why is anyone having a problem with them coexisting? If a good film is being made in South and we buy its rights and remake it, what is wrong in it?”

Akshay Kumar also added, “People question our talent. It is not about talent, we all have it, it is about the story connecting with the audience. Now people on Twitter have become critics and want to have an opinion on everything. Why? I would say don’t get carried away. We are all trying to do our work.”

Akshay also spoke on the debate between the South and Bollywood. He said, “I don’t believe in this divide. I hate it when someone says South industry and North. We are all one industry and that is what I believe. I think we should stop asking this question. It is important that we understand that this is how Britishers rules us, by dividing us. We have never learnt our lessons. We are still not understanding this part. I think the day we realise that we are one industry, things will start working better for us”

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s take on South Vs Bollywood debate? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Advance Booking: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Is All Set To Beat Day 1 Ticket Sale Of Gangubai Kathiawadi & Heropanti 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram