Kangana Ranaut knows how to make heads turn as recently ahead of the premiere of her film Dhaakad, the actress unveiled her newly bought Mercedes Maybach S680. As per reports, the actress became the first Indian to buy the car as the luxurious vehicle was recently launched in the country. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

Her latest release is one of the most awaited films of the year as Kangana will be seen in a never before seen avatar. Helmed by debutant director Razneesh Ghai, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta as antagonists, while Sharib Hashmi and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

The newly launched Mercedes Maybach S680 costs around 5 Crores in India. Kangana Ranaut unveiled her car with her parents, sister Rangoli Chandel, her son Prithviraj, brother Aksht Ranaut and sister-in-law Ritu Sangwan. The video of the same was shared by a prominent paparazzi page Viral Bhayani.

In the video, the Dhaakad stars’ Mercedes can be seen decorated with a huge ribbon flower in the bonnet; however, Kangana Ranaut asked to remove it saying “I look like just married,” which made everyone laugh. The car boasts of a mileage of 7.52 kmpl and a 5980 cc engine.

Ranaut’s newly purchased car is a top model and the official website of Mercedes described the S680 as, “Excellent comfort and ultimate luxury – especially in the rear – are the top-most priority. Innovative details and exquisite materials make the Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class a refuge that offers the brand’s hallmark experience of luxury.”

Meanwhile, along with Dhaakad, the action thriller is clashing with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhualiyaa 2. Commenting about the same, as quoted by IANS, Kangana Ranaut said, “We cannot always get a solo release. It isn’t like that these films are releasing on 5000 or 7000 screens. They both can simultaneously come and do well at the same time.”

