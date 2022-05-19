Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK never misses a chance to stay in the news. No matter what is happening across the globe, KRK makes sure to comment on the same and keep his fans and followers updated. Apart from his unwanted comments, KRK is also a self-claimed critic, who makes sure to review every single Bollywood or South film and bash the most of them.

Advertisement

After calling Anushka Sharma back luck, KRK has once again dragged her name in his recent Tweet.

Advertisement

A while back, self-claimed critic KRK took to social media to Tweet about Virat Kohli’s performance in the IPL team RCB. While bashing the Indian cricket captain, KRK ‘revealed’ what Anushka apparently told him. Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “I have never seen greedy person like @imVkohli. He didn’t drop himself from the last match also. His wife must have told him that if you will not play and #RCB will win so he will be proved real PANAUTI for lifetime. You must play if even #RCB will lose n go out of the tournament.”

Replying to him a user wrote, “Okay Anushka Sharma has nothing to do with his cricket decisions.. She just supports him as every wife should. Don’t involve her KRK.. Jaane do” while another said, “Bringing in someone’s wife is distasteful, KRK. Kam se kam maryada rakhen. Aapko pasand nahi Virat, use bolen.” Another comment read, “He is taking wrong advantage of the liberty to tweet. Sad…very sad.” “No use such bad abuse..you don’t like it then express yourself. But why abusive language?,” wrote a user further.

Check a few comments below:

Gawaar phir bola… — Prasana Kumar (@PrasanaOfficial) May 19, 2022

Who is stopping u from deshdrohi 2 and your famous book ????? — what's in name 💙 (@Pankaj83583501) May 19, 2022

Ajeeb aadmi ho 🤣🤣🤣 — Rohit (@rohit_0718) May 19, 2022

Sir, I think you should lead RCB and the Indian cricket team because except you everyone knows nothing right? NONSENSE!!!

he's there for a reason not like you criticizing people for nothing. — Krish (@Krish_rastogi10) May 19, 2022

This is not the first time KRK got such a reaction from netizens. Earlier, the self-claimed critic had written about the actress, “Anushka Sharma said that she was discussing her boyfriends with her father. Ab Main Ye Sochta Hun, Ki how big difference is between us. My son Faisal is 23 Yrs and he can’t talk with any girl on the phone also in front of me. Beti Toh Hai Hi Sirf 18 Ki.”

KRK had even called Anushka bad luck for her husband Virat Kohli. “He can only get his form back, if he will divorce #Anushka. #RCBvsRR,” KRK had Tweeted.

For more such gossip and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opens Up About Having No Film Release For 4 Years, Says “I’ve Never Been One To Play Into The Expectation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram