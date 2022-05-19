Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a name that needs no introduction. Former Miss World never fails to impress her fans every time she enters a room. From quite some time now, Aishwarya has been away from the limelight. After the debacle of Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, Mrs Bachchan has not spilt her magic on the big screen yet. Currently, the actress is in the French Riviera and like every other year, this time to Aish owned Cannes 2022’s red carpet.

On Day 2, Aishwarya picked a black ball gown which had multi-colour flowers on one shoulder and on one side.

During her visit to Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about having no released for 4 years. Speaking to Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion, “What happened in the last two years was a natural pause that we all took. I’ve always been someone to keep it real, that’s who I am, and that’s my sense of prioritising. It’s been a challenging two years, and my instinct is to focus on reality.

Aishwarya went on to add, “I’ve never been one to play into the expectation of, ‘Oh my God, is time flying by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what is the kind of comment it might attract, what is the kind of perception it might attract’, I’ve never been one to play into perception.”

“So, naturally, when the world and our families and life is experiencing what it is, at that time, I’m so blessed I can naturally focus on reality, and not be focused on, ‘Oh my God, two years!” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan concluded by saying.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS-1 (Ponniyin Selvan). After Guzaarish opposite Hrithik Roshan, Aish took a sabbatical of 5 years and returned to big screens with Karan Johar’s Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

