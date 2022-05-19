Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undeniably one of India’s strongest representatives at Cannes every year; she made it a point to make heads turn this time as well. The actress graced the red carpet in a 3D flower induced gown but looks like not everyone was happy with it. A part of the internet was extremely unimpressed and even suggested that she should change her stylist to up her game.

For the unversed, Aishwarya has mostly been away from the limelight, keeping her presence limited to a few Instagram posts. She is gearing up for a comeback this year with the film Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and her character poster was recently dropped by the makers, making the internet go wild within minutes. The actress can be seen donning traditional attire in the poster of Mani Ratnam’s next directorial. The plot of this film is adapted from a Tamil epic with the same name, which is why the hype around it is also massive in the south.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet day one in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana black gown which was given a floral burst around the right sleeve. The black material had a wrap-around pattern and the colourful 3D flowers covered the left side of her gown along with a heavy puff around the right sleeve. Her makeup clearly took the cake as she added light smokey eyes and kept the lipstick glossy and nude to match the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

A part of the internet, however, did not approve of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s attire and even resorted to intense trolling while criticizing. Some people called it the ‘garden of disaster’ while others felt her makeup was not well-done. Here’s a look at a few internet reactions.

Aishwarya Rai lookssss so freaking pretty …… but I'm not impressed with her dress . Her makeup and hair was on point 🤧#CannesFilmFestival2022 #Cannes2022 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — 𝓘𝓬𝓮 (@Idk_07abt) May 19, 2022

hmmm may be someone's queen but here she looks like garden of disaster. find another stylist #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Manisha Jain (@Manisha66923208) May 18, 2022

Someone needs to change their stylist real bad. — Kamal Vedā / कमल वेदा (@iKamalVeda) May 18, 2022

Itna make up thopne k baad bhi.. Just look at her face.. Jhuriye dikh rahi hey — I Am Indian.. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SanyalSumanjeet) May 18, 2022

She is queen, no doubt. But why is she looking like a flower shop? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan https://t.co/IhmZpeRVeB — Sexy Drunk Butter 🍷🍾 (@tv_movie_review) May 19, 2022

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan is SO beautiful that even that fucking disaster of a dress can't take away from her beauty. — ModelCitizenChunkyThoughts (@ChunkyModel) May 19, 2022

what the heck is wrong with bollywood's outfits this year — dipto🌷 | exams (@dipthattomato) May 19, 2022

