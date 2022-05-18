Madhuri Dixit-Nene has given us some incredible performances in the span of her 35+ years career. One of the most memorable of them is without a doubt N. Chandra’s 1988 action romance film Tezaab co-starring Anil Kapoor. Madhuri as Mohini will forever be alive in our minds and hearts. Now news of its remake in the pipeline has made the headlines.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was recently reported that producer Murad Khetani, the man who has financed films like Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, has bought the rights of the Anil-Madhuri superhit film. Reports also stated the producer will soon start the process of pre-production on this remake. Now, the film’s lead actress has reacted to the news.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit-Nene was asked about Murad Khetani’s remaking of her and Anil Kapoor’s 1988 action-romance film Tezaab. Revealing her excitement for the upcoming project, the actress stated, “I don’t know. I have to see the movie, then I’ll be excited.”

Madhuri Dixit-Nene further added, “Well, I think if he is touching it then he has that confidence that he is doing something different. It’s an art form, and it’s open for interpretation. So if he has another form or another interpretation of Tezaab, and has the confidence to make it then I am looking forward to seeing it.”

Besides Kabur Singh, Murad Khetani has also produced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal, Notebook, Mubarakan and more.

During the same interview, Madhuri Dixit-Nene also reacted to Pukar and Lajja director Rajkumar Santoshi’s statement that the actress’ talent has not been completely utilized by the film industry yet. The Kalank actress said, “I am so happy people are saying there is much more to come as that encourages me also to say, ‘yes, people have faith in me’. 35 years plus career and they are still saying that there is so much more to come and they have that faith and confidence in me, that always helps an artist feel better.”

She added, “I will try to reach for the moon because when you get an appreciation you feel like, ‘Oh my God, I got to do something more.’”

Are you excited about Tezaab 2.0? Let us know in the comment.

Must Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone’s Look Compared To “Hollywood Actress” As Netizens Gush Over Her On Day 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube