Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following not just in the country but also throughout the world. Often all of his fans and aspiring actors dream of making it big in the entertainment industry much like how SRK did. Now a Pakistani actor is all set to play King Khan’s fan in a short film.
Titled Main Shahrukh Khan Hoon, the short film narrates the story of an aspiring actor who is an ardent fan of the superstar. The film will soon be released on an OTT platform. Scroll down to know more details.
Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider recently shared a poster of his upcoming short film, Main Shahrukh Khan Hoon on Instagram. He also captioned it, “Finally Sharing The Poster of One Of My Personal Favourite Projects as an Actor. ‘Main Shahrukh Khan Hoon’ I Played 5 Different Characters in This Short Film. Any Actor’s Dream Project. – Coming Soon (sic).”
Previous reports claimed that Main Shahrukh Khan Hoon is a SRK’s biopic. However, Mohsin later clarified to TheCurrent.pk saying, “This is not SRK’s biopic, this is the story of an aspiring actor who wants to make it big and has grand ambitions. The boy is very impressed by Shah Rukh and is his fan. The story revolves around how SRK impacts his acting career.”
Directed Badar Mehmood and produced by Shakeel Hussain and Adnnan Sodhaa, Main Shahrukh Khan will soon release on a digital platform.Live TV
