Bollywood is competitive film industry. Oftentimes actors and actresses share friendly relationships or sometimes cold vibes. There were many such incidents that made headlines over the years and one of them was among Karisma Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Pooja Bhatt.

All three of them were the leading actresses in the 90s era. Reports at that time claimed that both Manisha and Pooja had issues with Lolo. Prem Qaidi actress also addressed the tension she had with both actresses as well. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Stardust magazine, Karisma Kapoor recalled how Pooja Bhatt said derogatory words about her mother. “You tell me, what was my fault? It was Pooja Bhatt who said something derogatory about my mother and I obviously reacted strongly to that since she had no business talking about her,” she said.

She then also recalled Manisha Koirala taking a dig at her calling mixed-up kid. “Manisha called me a mixed-up kid without any reason, so I gave it back to her as well. I’m so tired of this. Why can’t these girls keep their mouths shut once and for all? I don’t understand what’s wrong with them. In every interview they give, they have to mention my name in some context or the other. Especially Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Koirala. I really don’t know why. Yes. I’m proud of being a Kapoor and will always be. And how should that affect others? I can’t help these poor souls if they don’t have a surname like Kapoor to boast about.”

The Raja Babu actress addressed Manisha’s statement claiming that the actress is jealous of her. She said that there is no reason for her to get jealous of Manisha and she feels like laughing listening to her claims.

