Madhuri Dixit is one of the most popular leading actresses in Hindi cinema. So far she has appeared in over 70 Bollywood films. She is the recipient of several awards like six Filmfare Awards from a record 17 nominations. She was also honoured with Padma Shri, the highest civilian honour from the Government of India.

Recently, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi revealed the actress’ professionalism that has brought her to such great heights. He shared an incident from the sets of the 2001 film Lajja, wherein she played the role of a theatre artist who is shunned by her lover when she is pregnant.

Talking to ETimes, the filmmaker revealed that the shoot was held in Ooty and she had to catch a flight from Bengaluru to Mumbai. “We were shooting in Ooty. The production in-charge came to me and asked me if we can wrap up by 2:30 pm because Madhuri Dixit might have to leave by the evening. I told him I will try. During lunchtime, I got to know that there was a raid at Madhuri’s father’s house and she was tense about it. Madhuri’s mother was with us at the shoot. Despite this tension, Madhuri was shooting for a comedy scene. She didn’t let the director know that she was under stress and had to reach Mumbai,” Santoshi said.

Rajkumar Santoshi further said, “And the flight to Mumbai was supposed to be boarded from Bangalore. If I had packed up by 3 or 4 pm, she would have gone from Ooty to Bangalore, and then she would catch the night flight to Mumbai. If the shoot got delayed, she would have missed the night flight and would have had to wait till morning. Despite these odds, she didn’t let the director know that there was stress in her personal life.”

Madhuri Dixit and Rajkumar Santoshi have collaborated twice. They came together the first time for Anil Kapoor-starrer Pukar. She then appeared in the 2001 film Lajja.

