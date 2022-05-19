The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events where worldwide cinema is appreciated by many. As much as it is about the content made by film industries across the globe, the fashion from its red carpet is also something we wait for – and Cannes 2022 hasn’t been disappointing us.

Talking about Bollywood celebs styling themselves for Day 2 of the film festival being held in the French Riviera – we were impressed. From Pooja Hegde to Tamannaah Bhatia and even telly star Helly star, the red carpet saw several actresses slayed the iconic red carpet stair. While Hina Khan didn’t walk the red carpet yet, her latest look from the location is also worth mentioning.

So without wasting a moment more, scroll down to know exactly what Bollywood and Indian television stars like Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Helly Shah, Hina Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Cannes 2022 Day 2 and what are my views on it. Scroll on.

Pooja Hegde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

On Cannes 2022 Day 2, Pooja Hegde attended the screening of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick and look drop-dead gorgeous. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress looked angelic in a white Maison Geyanna Youness strapless ball gown, accentuated with a feather skirt. The shimmered lines on her bodice only made her figure more prominent.

Pooka styled her look by pinning up her hair in a sleek ponytail with a centre parting and kept the accessories to a minimum with sparkly drop earrings and a ring. With thick eyebrows, shimmery eyelids and a brown lip shade, Pooja is making us love her even more.

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – HIT

Tamannaah Bhatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvi (@bujji5749)

Tamannaah Bhatia was a vision in black as she walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet in a shimmery, strapless black gown with a thigh-high slit. She complimented her Yanina Couture dress, which featured a daring deep-cut neckline and wide slit, with a sheer black pleated cape and black stilettos.

For her hair and makeup, the Baahubali actress opted for a pulled back pony style and makeup that was good but could have been made better with a bolder lip shade. The shinny danglers added a pop of colour to her all-black look and are making us give her a thumbs up.

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – HIT

Helly Shah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

Helly Shah, who made her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, made heads turn with her red carpet look at Cannes 2022 Day 2. The Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur actress showed off her fashionista side in a Ziad Nakad couture grey-green gown with a transparent drape that perfectly showed off her petite frame. The beaded shiny work on the bodice that flared onto the skirt and even featured on the drape made sure eyes were on her.

The actress has her make-up done by the L’Oréal Paris, and it was on point with the smoking eyes makeup and nude lipstick complimenting it perfectly. Not talking away the show from the studded dress, I like her preference to keep her accessories minimum. My only complaint, wish she had some more volume to her hair and didn’t go with a tight hair bun

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – HIT

Hina Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan may have not walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet yet but that doesn’t mean she isn’t impressing us with her fashion from the French Riviera. On Wednesday, the Hacked actress took to social media and shared her first look from a photo shoot in Cannes. Dresses in a deep red strapless gown from the label Rami Al Ali, the fitted bodice and pleated details all over are on point.

I personally am a fan of this pleated look, especially thanks to her open messy hair and dewy makeup look with nude lips and highlighted dreamy eyes with kohl and mascara. I’m thinking of giving this look a 12/10 cause it has hit the bull’s eye.

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – HIT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is often referred to as the Queen of the Cannes for her amazing fashion styles on the red carpet. Unfortunately, the actress isn’t impressing us with her Cannes 2022 looks. On Day 2 of the film festival, the actress walked the red carpet in a black ball gown with an array of multi-coloured flowers on the right bodice and left slit area of the skirt.

While the flowers are making her look like a bouquet, the crinkles on the satin skirt are taking the points of the look even lower. The multi-parted hairdo and makeup too failed to impress us. Ma’am, we hope you pick up your game and soon.

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – MISS

Do you agree with our verdict? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

