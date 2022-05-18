Cannes 2022 kicked off yesterday and we saw an array of Bollywood celebrities walking the red carpet. While Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet as a jury member for the first time this year, the coveted film festival saw actresses Urvashi Rautela and Tamannaah Bhatia making their debut at the French Riviera.

Not just actresses, but other Bollywood personalities like actors R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and musician Mame Khan also walked the red carpet. But did their fashion choices leave a lasting impression or did they make us wonder ‘what they hell are they wearing’?

Well, here’s what I feel about the looks Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and more wore to the Cannes 2022 Day 1 red carpet. Scroll below.

Deepika Padukone

While Deepika Padukone may be receiving negative responses for her Cannes 2022 Day 1 red carpet look, I personally feel it was a hit. The actress opted for a Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi (from the Aakash Tara collection) and paired it with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery’s Bengal Royale Collection.

The sweetheart bandeau black sequined blouse, the sequined black and yellow-gold saree along with the traditional jewellery (matha patti headpiece and chandelier earrings) blended perfectly with each other. Deepika Padukone’s bronzed make-up look with heavy eye makeup and blush pink lips paired with a beautiful up hairdo is making us fall in love with her more.

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – HIT

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia made her Cannes debut this year and she slayed her first red carpet look. On the Cannes 2022 red carpet, the Baahubali actress looked ravishing and hot AF in a body-hugging monochrome gown. While the figure-hugging dress was a black piece with a gathered layer at the hips, the Gauri & Nainika creation featured a larger-than-life white trail and white cowl neck that stole the show.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Tamannaah Bhatia completed her look with dramatic eye-makeup, perfectly styled hair and accessories that included stunning dangling diamond earrings. Her managing to pull off this look with utmost ease and confidence gets a thumbs up from me.

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – HIT

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela made her Cannes debut this year but failed to leave me impressed with her red carpet ensemble choice. The Hate Story 4 actress opted for a one-sided shoulder white gown – with a minimal design of garland over the waist and at the shoulder for her Cannes 2022 Day 1 red carpet appearance. Designed by Tony Ward Couture, the gown featured layers of white tulle net and a long train.

The white angelic look failed to impress me as it lacked any colour and depth. The actress did style her ensemble with hoop-heavy designed earrings, bracelets, and rings all in diamonds and silver that got lost in the layers of net. Talking about her hair & makeup, Urvashi Rautela went bold with perfect shaped eyebrows and blood-red lips (adding SOME colour to the look) and her tresses tied up in a bun. Unfortunately, it looks like something worn numerous times earlier and not a piece to be worn as your debut ensemble to the French Riviera

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – MISS

Mame Khan – Hit

Folk singer and musician Mame Khan made a stylish debut on the Cannes’ red carpet. He gets a hit on our radar for walking and slaying the red carpet in a traditional attire compromising of a bright pink dhoti-kurta co-od set, a dark blue and gold embroidered jacket and a black turban with multi-coloured floral prints on it.

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – HIT

R Madhavan

R Madhavan walked the Cannes 2022 red carpet and boy he looked dashing on it. Dressed in a Manish Malhotra three-piece suit (with a sequined collar), a black bow tie and a white shirt, Maddy has all eyes on him. We wonder if the flashes n his glares are of the paps or whether it’s a smart accessory – I’m liking it.

OUR VERDICT FOR THIS CANNES 2022 RED CARPET LOOK – HIT

Do you agree with our verdict? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

