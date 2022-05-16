Popular names such as Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Rautela, Rashmi Desai and Avneet Kaur among many others have set the temperature soaring by creating fun reels on Instagram with the track ‘Cool for the Summer’, a song by international sensation Demi Lovato.

Winner and contestant of ‘Big Boss 15’ Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra, actress Urvashi Rautela, famous TV actress Rashmi Desai among top influencers like Avneet Kaur, Surabhi Samriddhi, and Arhan Khan AKA Lucky Dancer have jumped onto this trend.

Demi Lovato commented on these reels and expressed her admiration for this trend.

‘Cool for the summer’ is Lovato’s sultry hit from 2015, but thanks to the hip-swaying dance challenge the audio has been trending on reels for more than two weeks and has crossed more than 600k creations on Instagram and has also charted on various streaming platforms.

Actress Urvashi Rautela will be attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film ‘The Legend’.

She will be seen at the Indian Pavilion section at Nice, which lies northwest of the city of Cannes on the French Riviera on the Mediterranean coast of France.

The Indian Pavilion was inaugurated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2019. India is the Cannes Country of Honour this year in its 75th year of Independence. Urvashi was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport during her departure.

Wearing a sleeveless silver balloon top and high-rise black flared leather pants paired with transparent heels rounded with open tresses, Urvashi Rautela said in a statement, “I’m truly honoured to mark my debut and to be invited by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world – Festival de Cannes – for the the launch of my multilingual film ‘The Legend'”.

