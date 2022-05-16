There is no denying that Bella Hadid is the ultimate style icon who has aced the red-carpet game over the years. Her astonishing height and hourglass figure add on to the beauty of every designer outfit and her 2016 Cannes look was a testament to this fact. She had set the bar high with the famous naked dress and it eventually even became one of the most-body positive outfits. Wondering how? Let’s dive right into it.

For the unversed, Bella was previously in the news when she opted for a black corset-style gown for Met Gala 2022. As she spoke to the media about almost ‘blacking out’ at the event, her statement created quite some controversy as most people assumed that she was about to pass out because of the extremely tight dress. Bella, however, made it a point to clarify, as she wrote in her Insta story, that her words were misinterpreted and her corset was not suffocating or too tight in any way.

Bella Hadid made her Cannes debut in the year 2016 and let’s just say it was one of the boldest debuts in the history of the red carpet. She opted for an elegant Alexandre Vauthier couture which made heads turn at the venue almost instantly. The gown was bright red in colour and was made with high-quality silk which made it stick to her well-toned body. It had a deep cl*vage-showing neckline with an open-back pattern which added on to its glamour. The tailed gown also had a waist-high slit which let her long legs stand out effortlessly.

In accessories, Bella Hadid opted for simple stone-studded earrings and tied her hair up in a bun with neat bangs falling on her forehead. She also added a set of contrasting black high heels, which was another highlight from her look.

One of the many impressive things about this outfit was the way Bella Hadid did not care a bit about how revealing the gown was. She decided to own every inch of her natural skin and this was something that left the internet inspired as well. Her hip dip was clearly visible through the long slit and one can only imagine how uncommon they are amongst the top models of the world. She carried it like a boss and taught us quite a few things along the way. Atta girl!

