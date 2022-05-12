The society we live in dictates certain rules such as getting married and expanding one’s family soon after. While people everywhere are subjected to this, Bollywood celebs too fall prey to it. The celebs in question today are actress Kartina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

After a hush-hush romance, the duo got married six months ago in Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. While the couple is still enjoying the honeymoon phase of their relationship, there have been reports doing the rounds that the Bharat actress and Uri actor are all set to welcome a kid.

Advertisement

Don’t believe us? Well, as per ‘some’ media reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first kid. In fact, these articles claim that the Dhoom 3 is two months pregnant. But is it true? Well, both the actor and actress’ teams have revealed that these reports are false.

As reported by Times Of India, Katrina Kaif’s team has squashed these rumours and said that the Tiger 3 actress isn’t expecting at the moment, but is currently focused on her career. Not only that, but her team also stated that while she is busy with her professional commitments, the actress is also enjoying the initial stages of married life.

A source close to Vicky Kaushal also confirmed the same and said the actress is currently focused on her professional life and they aren’t expecting a younger version of themselves. Well as much as this news won’t put a smile on the faces of those wishing they were going from a family of two to three, we believe they will share the happy news at the appropriate time with all their fans.

At the moment, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are vacationing in the US and their lovey-dovey social media post are testimony of how much they are enjoying themselves.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Recalls A Crazy Stalker Who Messaged His Mother Saying, “Mujhe Aapki Bahu Banna Hai…Jhadu Pocha Bhi Laga Lungi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube